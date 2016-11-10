Donald Trump election win sparks protests in US cities

LONDON. KAZINFORM Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of several US cities to protest against the election of Donald Trump.



Many shouted the slogan "Not my president". Others burned orange-haired effigies of the businessman.

Mr Trump will become the 45th US president after securing a surprise victory over Hillary Clinton.

He is due to meet current White House incumbent Barack Obama for talks aimed at ensuring a smooth transition.





Mr Obama - who had branded Mr Trump "unfit" for office and campaigned against him - urged all Americans to accept the result of Tuesday's election.

"We are now all rooting for his success in uniting and leading the country," he said.

Defeated Mrs Clinton also told supporters Mr Trump had to be given a "chance to lead".



