Donald Trump hosts President Nazarbayev at the White House

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald J. Trump welcomed President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan to the White House today, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President's cortege arrived at the White House earlier today. Donald Trump personally greeted President Nazarbayev.







As part of his official three-day visit to the U.S., Nursultan Nazarbayev is also set to meet with U.S. high-level officials and businessmen. Additionally, President Nazarbayev will participate in the session of the UN Security Council.



It is to be recalled that U.S. President Trump's official schedule for January 16 was announced through his Facebook page. At first, he will have a meeting with President Nazarbayev. Then, the leaders of the two nations will make joint press statements. Afterwards, Trump and Nazarbayev will have a working lunch.