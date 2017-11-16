EN
    10:56, 16 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Donald Trump invites Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Washington

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold negotiations with US President Donald Trump in January next year, Kazinform reports.

    "During a recent telephone conversation, President Trump invited me to visit the White House. I will be there as Kazakhstan will preside over the UN Security Council from 1st January 2018. We agreed that I will visit Washington at that moment," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the third session of the Astana Club held in the Kazakh capital on November 13.

    The Head of State also noted that both countries have economic ties.

    "Over 300 American companies are operating in Kazakhstan. They have invested nearly $50 billion in our country. These are the largest oil and energy companies. We want the cooperation both in technologies and joint investment to continue," he added.

     

