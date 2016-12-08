ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Donald Trump has been named 2016 Person of the Year by Time Magazine, Kazinform has learnt.

US President-elect made political history by beating Hillary Clinton in 2016 Presidential elections.

It should be noted that Mrs. Clinton was second on the list. The shortlist also included Russian President Vladimir Putin, singer and songwriter Beyonce and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

According to Time Magazine, Trump had redrawn political rules of his country, therefore the choice of Mr. Trump was "straightforward".

It is worth noting that even though the magazine invites its readers to vote, the final decision is made by the editors.

