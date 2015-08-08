ATLANTA. KAZINFORM Donald Trump's latest controversial comment was so alarming that he's been disinvited from a conservative gathering Saturday in Atlanta.

At issue: Trump's comments on "CNN Tonight" about Fox News' Megyn Kelly, who moderated a GOP presidential candidate debate Thursday night. During the debate, she pressed Trump about misogynistic, sexist comments he made in the past.

"You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes," Trump told CNN's Don Lemon on Friday night. "Blood coming out of her wherever."

That remark crossed the line, said RedState.com editor Erick Erickson. He disinvited Trump from the RedState Gathering, a conservative event featuring presidential hopefuls this weekend in Atlanta.

"I have tried to give a great deal of latitude to Donald Trump in his run for the presidency," Erickson wrote.

"He is not a professional politician and is known for being a blunt talker. He connects with so much of the anger in the Republican base and is not afraid to be outspoken on a lot of issues. But there are even lines blunt talkers and unprofessional politicians should not cross. Decency is one of those lines."

Erickson said while he likes Trump personally, "I just don't want someone on stage who gets a hostile question from a lady and his first inclination is to imply it was hormonal. It just was wrong."

But the Trump campaign fired back, saying "this is just another example of weakness through being politically correct."

"For all of the people who were looking forward to Mr. Trump coming, we will miss you," his campaign said. "Blame Erick Erickson, your weak and pathetic leader. We'll now be doing another campaign stop at another location."

It was not immediately clear where that new campaign stop will be.

But the RedState Gathering will go on without Trump. This year, the annual event features fellow GOP presidential candidates Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Mike Huckabee, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Marco Rubio and Scott Walker.

As for newly vacant spot at the RedState Gathering, Erickson has invited Kelly to replace Trump, CNN reports.