    19:49, 13 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Donald Trump sacks Tillerson as Secretary of State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    "Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!" Donald Trump said on Twitter.

    World News
