    12:56, 17 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Donald Trump sends presidential delegation to Astana EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed the names of the delegation to Kazakhstan that will visit Astana EXPO-2017 in late August.

    "President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan to attend the EXPO International Fair on "Future Energy" in the city of Astana on August 28, 2017.

    The Honorable Rick Perry, Secretary of Energy, will lead the delegation," the White House said in a press release.

    According to the press release, the delegation will also include U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan George Krol, Congressman Kevin Cramer, President and CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation Ray W. Washburne, Deputy Assistant to the President Lisa Curtis and Vice President of General Electric Ronald J. Pollett.

    As a reminder, the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 is underway in Astana. It is planned to wrap up on September 10.

     

     

