Donald Trump wins at U.S. Presidential Elections

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The results of the U.S. 2016 Presidential Elections have been announced at last. American businessman, television producer, and politician as well as Republican Party nominee, 70-year-old Donald John Trump has gathered the required number of electoral votes and became the oldest newly elected President in the country's history.



Formally, on November 8, the Americans cast their votes for members of the U.S. Electoral College, known as electors, but not directly for their favorite candidates. In turn, the electors then cast direct votes, known as electoral votes, in their respective state capitals for President and Vice President.

In general, the Electoral College consists of 538 electors. The candidates have to gather 270 votes in total. After counting votes in more than 40 states, Donald Trump won over Hillary Clinton with 276 votes vs. her 215.

The electors will choose the new President on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of December (19 December 2016). In a month, Donald Trump will swear in as a new President and will rule his country for a four-year period.

Donald Trump was nominated by the Republican Party on 19 July 2016 after his win over Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Governor of Ohio John Richard Kasich and 13 other candidates.

These are the first presidential elections since 1944 in which both candidates are from the Empire State.