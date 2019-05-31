Donald Tusk: Kazakhstan - key partner of EU in Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the European Council Donald Tusk held a briefing for mass media after the talks in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

The Head of State thanked the European Council Chairman for his official visit to Kazakhstan and noted symbolism of organization of the Day of Remembrance of Political Repressions Victims.



"The adoption of the new strategy by the European Council and your today's visit to our country proves that the European side is interested in a politically stable, economically sustainable and secure development of the Central Asian countries," said the Kazakh President.



He noted that the visit of Donald Tusk opened a new chapter in the dialogue between Nur-Sultan and Brussels.



"Kazakhstan became the first Central Asian country which signed 'the second generation' agreement with the EU. It proves the strengthening of our ties. We actively participate in deepening of strategic and partnership relations will all the European countries. Kazakhstan's The Road to Europe programme and the EU Strategy for Central Asia set the pattern of our successful interaction in various spheres. With the consideration of these achievements, we are optimistic on future cooperation with the European Union," the Head of State stressed.





In turn, Donald Tusk thanked the Kazakh leader for a warm welcome and the opportunity to pay the first official visit to Nur-Sultan.



"The European Union has determined its strategy of deepening partnership with Central Asia. Your country serves as a bridge between West and East, between Russia and South Asia. The EU is the major trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation will be soon ratified by all EU member states. We have already begun the ratification process," the European Council President said.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Donald Tusk told the journalists that they had had fruitful exchange of views on a wide range of issues of the global and regional security as well as on deepening the bilateral cooperation in energy, transport and digital communications sector.