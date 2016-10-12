Doping scandal affected atmosphere at Rio Olympics - Olga Rypakova

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Three-time Olympic champion from Kazakhstan Olga Rypakova met with her fans and veterans of sport in North Kazakhstan region this week and talked about her future plans and how she balances her sport career and personal life.

Rypakova said she was happy and unhappy with the result she demonstrated at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.



"I am happy with the [bronze] medal, but I expected I would do better. Perhaps, it was written. Something went wrong, I had technical and health problems. I had mixed feelings. But sport is sport," the athlete told her fans.



He recalled that her parents were the first to congratulate her on the medal. "I had like 60 missed calls from my family and friends. Their support gave me strength," she said.







In her words, this year athletes needed positive energy more than ever. The doping scandal brought everyone down and the atmosphere was different.

"Absence of some Russian athletes was felt. I think that the atmosphere at the Rio Olympics was different. Those were strong athletes who deserved medals. There is only one thing we can do in such situation - support each other," Rypakova noted.



As for her family, Olga said she and her husband are raising two kids who, she is confident, will choose to be athletes as well. She also revealed that she grew up in athletic family. Her father is a decathlete and her personal trainer.



Olga admits that it is really hard to keep career and personal life balance. According to her, she is lucky to have an athletic family who understand and support her in everything. Olga spends most of her free time with her children and parents and often takes her daughter and son to training sessions. She feels stronger when they are around.







Rypakova plans to participate in the World Championship in Athletics in London next year and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



"I will train hard and hopefully win a medal," she said in conclusion.



Olga Rypakova is the bronze medalist of Beijing Olympics, gold medalist of London Olympics and bronze medalist of Rio Olympics. She received the 2008 Olympic bronze medal after Greek athlete Hrysopiyi Devetzi failed doping test.