    10:05, 06 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Dorm fire leaves 8 dead in north China county

    TAIYUAN. KAZINFORM - A fire that broke out in an accommodation site of a thermal power company in north China's Shanxi Province early Monday morning has left eight people dead, according to local authorities in Shouyang County, Xinhua reports.

    The fire broke out at around 1:36 a.m., and was put out at 4:20 a.m. Rescuers have found eight people dead and five others injured. The on-site search and rescue work has completed.

    The cause of the fire accident is under investigation.


