Dormitory catches fire in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A dormitory in Tolstoy Street has caught fire in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of local emergencies department.

The fire reportedly started in one of the rooms of the dormitory at 4:08 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene seven minutes later, the blaze already engulfed the roof of the building. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters.



It was extinguished by 4:58 p.m. No casualties or injuries were reported.



