Doskhan Zholzhaksynov elected Honorary President of Qazaq Kuresi World Federation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - People's Artist of Kazakhstan, actor and film director Doskhan Zholzhaksynov was elected to the post of Honorary President of the World Federation «Qazaq Kuresi», Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nur-Sultan has hosted the International Congress of Qazaq Kuresi World Federation which joined representatives of neighboring and foreign countries.

The agenda also addressed the election of the executive committee. The president and vice president of the federation have made reports.

As Kazinform previously reported on December 20-21 Nur-Sultan will host the VIII Qazaq Kuresi World Championship. About 300 athletes from 40 countries will take part in the large-scale championship. The competition will be held in Daulet Sports Complex. The opening ceremony will be held in Daulet Sports Complex on December 20 at 4 p.m.

фото: voxpopuli.kz/history