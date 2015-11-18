Dossayev proposes to develop unified tax and customs code of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev proposes to develop a unified tax and customs code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He said it today while taking the floor at the Government's extended meeting in Akorda Palace today.

"We suggest developing a unified tax and customs code as well as a new fiscal code of the Republic of Kazakhstan in order to successfully implement all the initiatives in tax and government-financed spheres," said the Minister. According to Dossayev, private sector will play a leading role in the country's industrial policy. "The government will support those enterprises only possessing high export potential and high added value," stressed he.