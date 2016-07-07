Dossayev urges to develop transport infrastructure, solve ecological problems in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chairman of JSC "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" Yerbolat Dossayev urged to develop transport infrastructure and solve ecological problems in Almaty city.

"We need to develop transport infrastructure, in the first place. Let's face it there are two problems - transport infrastructure and ecology - in the city we live in. We need to solve these problems. I'm ready to render all necessary assistance. Of course, we cannot solve these problems right away, but at least we can minimize these problems and risks," Mr. Dossayev said at the 5th Innovation Forum "Almaty - the city comfortable for living and doing business" on Thursday.



"Almaty Development Program -2020" is a well-developed program, but unfortunately it cannot solve these problems this year. Almaty boasts a great potential, but we don't use it to the full extent," Dossayev added, while addressing participants of the forum.



