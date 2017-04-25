Dossym Satpayev announces exit from National Pension Fund's public council

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Political expert Dossym Satpayev, economic expert Rakhim Oshakbayev and head of the Board of Trustees of Public Fund "Finansovaya svoboda" (Financial freedom) Botagoz Zhumanova are expected to step down from the public council of the Unified National Pension Fund.

"The reason is simple. We have serious disagreements with the Unified National Pension Fund on matters of principle, including what the public council's functions are, in which directions we should work and what problems we should raise," Satpayev explained the reason for their exit in a Facebook post.