Dostyk-Moiynty section updating to ramp up transit between China and Europe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev shared plans to increase the carrying capacity at some sections, Kazinform reports.

«It is planned to develop three key infrastructure projects to build carrying potential by 2025,» Uskenbayev told the Government meeting. The first one is Dostyk-Moiynty. Its realization will let ramp up traffic transit between China and Europe, increase carrying capacity fivefold and raise service speed up to 1,500 km per a day from 800 km per a day. The second is Darbaza-Maktaaral which will let reduce transit distance to Central Asian countries and provide access to Uzbekistan through the existing checkpoint. The third one will let cut delivery time up to 24 hours.