Dosym Satpayev elected Chairman of ENPF Public Council

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Dosym Satpayev was elected Chairman of the Public Council under the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (ENPF), Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today, in an open vote during the first meeting Public Council elected prominent political analyst Dosym Satpayev its Chairman. Journalist Alevtina Donskikh was named Deputy Chairman.

Also on the board includes well-known financial experts, representatives of public associations, foundations, and journalists.

Council was created in order to give the public a platform to express their views on important issues of the pension system.

Dosym Satpaev is the director of the Risk Assessment Group, author of over 100 scientific and newspaper articles and two books.