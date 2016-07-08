Double suicide bombing kills 20 people north of Baghdad

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - At least 20 people were killed in a double suicide bombing near the shrine in Iraqi city of Samarra, media reported Friday, Sputniknews.com reports.

The city located 125 kilometers (77 miles) north of Baghdad has become a target for the Daesh militants, sources in the security forces told Al-Watan newspaper.



It has been reported that suicide bombers led the way for an armed group which then opened fire killing shrine visitors.



On Sunday, the Daesh attacked the central district of Baghdad leaving 290 people dead and 180 injured.



Daesh is a terrorist organization outlawed in numerous countries, including Russia and the United States.



Source: Sputniknews.com