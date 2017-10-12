Douglas Jr. leads Kairat to crushing victory over Pescara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty Kairat started the main round of the UEFA Futsal Cup in group 1 with the match against Italian Pescara, Sports.kz reports.

The match ended with a crushing victory for the Kazakh club 5-1.



Douglas Jr. scored twice and Zoltan Drot, Alexandre Moraes, and Igita each scored one goal.



Italians managed to score only once. At the end of the first half, Leandro Cuzzolino put the ball into the net after a ten-meter penalty.