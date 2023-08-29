Downpour to continue through weekend under influence of Typhoon Haikui

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Sporadic rain that started nationwide Tuesday is forecast to continue through the weekend as the country is expected to come under the influence of Typhoon Haikui, the state weather agency said.

Low atmospheric pressure that was passing through North Korea dumped heavy rains over the country's western regions, including parts of Incheon, just west of Seoul, which received up to 42 millimeters per hour as of 11 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said, Yonhap reports.

Southern regions also saw heavy downfalls, with per-hour precipitation of 38.5 mm in Boseong, South Jeolla Province.

Most parts of the country are expected to see torrential rain continue through Wednesday and Thursday while southern areas, including Busan, Ulsan and the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province, are forecast to receive accumulated precipitation of up to 200 mm through Thursday.

Central regions and the greater capital area will experience per-hour rain of between 20 mm and 80 mm through Thursday, the KMA said.

The weather agency, however, warned that three typhoons heading north from waters far south of the peninsula can make the weather forecast subject to change.

Typhoon Haikui, currently moving north from waters off Guam, is likely to approach Okinawa near the end of this week, the weather agency said, adding its projected path is subject to change. Typhoon Saola and Typhoon Damrey will not affect the country, according to the KMA.

Haikui's northward advance is expected to put the country's southern regions under its influence, dumping rain in those areas Friday and nationwide by Sunday as the typhoon meets the North Pacific High, bringing strong wind toward the peninsula.