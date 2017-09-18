Dozens arrested, 10 injured in St. Louis protests over acquitted police officer

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM Police on Saturday put up barricades around the courthouse and police headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, bracing for more protests that are expected to come in days, Xinhua reports.

Protests broke out in the city on the border of Missouri and Illinois Friday after a St. Louis circuit judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley who fatally shot 24-year-old Lamar Smith in 2011.



Protesters blocked highways and destroyed public and private properties by throwing rocks at police officers and bricks at the St. Louis mayor's house.



As a result, nine St. Louis police officers and one Missouri Highway Patrol officer were injured by thrown bricks, two of whom were transported to a hospital later. In the meanwhile, 32 people were arrested by the police.



In a tweet, the Missouri Police Department stated, "Agitators refuse to disperse causing property damage near Mayor's home. Those who don't comply with police orders subject to arrest."



In less than two hours, the police posted another tweet, "Agitators are being warned that this is no longer a lawful assembly. If they do not disperse, they will be subject to arrest."



Former police officer Stockley was found not guilty of first-degree murder and armed critical action on Friday, almost six years after the incident happened when he shot Smith five times after a high-speed car chase that ended with a collision.



Prosecutors said Stockley planted a gun on Smith, as Stockley's DNA was found on the gun but Smith's was not. Stockley maintains his statement that he was acting in self-defense.



Prior to the not-guilty verdict, Republican Missouri Governor Eric Greitens put the U.S. National Guard on standby in expectation of demonstrations, deploying some troops at points of critical infrastructure.



"We know this verdict causes pain for many people," Greitens said in a statement. "I'm committed to protecting everyone's constitutional right to protest peacefully, while also protecting people's lives, homes, and communities. For anyone who protests, please do so peacefully."