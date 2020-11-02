EN
    12:24, 02 November 2020

    Dozens arrested as protests against Covid restrictions spread around Spain

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Around 60 people have been detained during riots and violent clashes with police following protests on Saturday night against restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in several Spanish cities, including the capital Madrid. The protests began on Friday, when a new set of restrictions to prevent travel and social gatherings to mark All Saints’ Day were imposed, affecting 87 percent of Spain’s population, EFE-EPA reports.

