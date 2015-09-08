Dozens evacuated in Almaty city amid fire scare

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 100 people were evacuated in Almaty city on Monday evening amid fire scare, a source at the city emergencies department confirmed.

"The fire reportedly broke out at a block of flats in Samal micro-district at around 8:00 p.m. local time on September 7," Sandugash Baimukhambetova of the Almaty emergencies department said. "Firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated 110 people, including eight children, within 30 minutes." "Afterwards, they extinguished the fire and determined that it started due to short circuit on the third floor of the residential complex," she added.