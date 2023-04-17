Dozens injured after train collision in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh. KAZINFORM At least 50 passengers were injured late Sunday when a passenger train rammed into a stationary freight train in Bangladesh’s city of Cumilla, according to officials, Anadolu Agency reports.

The police chief at Laksham Police Station, Jashim Uddin, confirmed to local media that eight carriages and the locomotive of the Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express derailed in the accident.

According to officials and hospital sources, the injured have been admitted to hospitals in Cumilla district, located around 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the capital Dhaka.

Some of the passengers are in critical condition while many suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

Uddin added that following the incident, rail communication between Dhaka and the country’s main port city of Chattogram was disrupted.

Transportation accidents, including train accidents, are a very common in Bangladesh.

Negligence of duties by officials including drivers and station masters and illegal structures such as floating bazaars set up across rail lines have been deemed as the causes of the accidents and deaths.