Dozens injured as train derailed in New York

LONDON. KAZINFORM Dozens of people were injured when a commuter train derailed in New York, BBCreported.

The train derailed as it arrived at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Some of the injured passengers were taken away on stretchers. Others were sitting near the train holding ice packs to their heads.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

Reports say none of injuries were serious.



In a Twitter message on Wednesday, the New York City Fire Department said that the number of injured people had been set at 76, Sputniknews said.