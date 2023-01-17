EN
    11:11, 17 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Dozens wounded from oil tanker explosion in central Thailand

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM An oil tanker explosion in central Thailand's Samut Songkhram province on Tuesday injured dozens of people, local media reported.

    The explosion occurred at around 9:15 a.m. local time when the tanker docked at a shipyard on the Mae Klong River in Muang district exploded and caused a fire, according to the Thai national daily Matichon.

    Several workers are reportedly missing and houses were damaged after the explosion, Xinhua reports.

    The rescuers are trying to control the fire and evacuate the injured.

    Photo: Krit Phromsakla Na Sakolnakorn/Thai News
