DP World, Azerbaijan explore future opportunities for economic cooperation

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem yesterday met with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to explore future opportunities for economic cooperation and existing arrangements to develop logistics infrastructure in the country, WAM reports.

Bin Sulayem highlighted the advisory role DP World is playing in the development the Alyat Free Trade Zone following an agreement in September 2016. The future business hub is part of a network of planned economic zones in the country forming part of the Eurasian trade corridor with the country sitting astride major transport arteries that feature in the One Belt One Road initiative.



Also addressing the International Association of Ports and Harbors Baku 2018 World Ports Conference yesterday, Bin Sulayem, said, "Azerbaijan lies at the crossroads of the Eurasia, a huge part of the world that features 65% of the its population, 75% of its energy resources and 40% of GDP. The country is well placed to become a major logistics hub at the heart of major trade routes and is developing its infrastructure to make it to happen.



"The Alyat Free Trade Zone and the Port of Baku are key assets in the development of these logistics ambitions helping the country to become a focal point for trade between Europe, China and elsewhere. Our global expertise in infrastructure development across 40 countries such as Jebel Ali in Dubai, London Gateway, the Dominican Republic and nearby Kazakhstan is adding value to the development and growth of the nation for the benefit of all.



Transport infrastructure is already on track. The 826-kilometer rail link connecting Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, through an ‘iron' silk road able to transport 1 million passengers and 6.5 million tonnes of freight each year is a notable highlight. When economies connect, economies change and projects like these encourage change and cooperation. We are delighted to be playing our part in the country's journey of progress."