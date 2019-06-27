DP World CEO briefs President Tokayev on planned investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the participation of the international company in boosting the transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan.



President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan has all necessary conditions in place for mutually profitable work of foreign investors.



"We are aware that your company is involved in a number of infrastructural projects at the Kazakhstani sea ports of Aktau and Kuryk," said the Head of State, expressing hope those projects will be fruitful and effective.



Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, in turn, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and briefed him on the promising investment projects DP World plans to implement in the nearest future.