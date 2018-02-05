DPRK confirmes attendance of high-level delegation at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

PYEONGYANG. KAZINFORM The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Monday confirmed the attendance by a high-level delegation of the opening ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics this week, Xinhua reports.

"A high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea led by Kim Jong Nam, president of the Presidium of the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly, will soon visit South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics," said the official Korean Central News Agency.

DPRK and South Korea have agreed to cooperate in the Winter Olympics and Para-Olympics to be held from Feb. 9-25 in South Korea, in a sign of detente in inter-Korean relations since the beginning of the new year.

The teams from two sides will jointly use a flag symbolizing national reunification when entering the stadium at the opening ceremony while some events will be competed by their athletes together.