DPRK to use nuclear weapons only if its sovereignty is violated - Kim Jong-un

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), commonly referred to as North Korea, which is a responsible state possessing nuclear weapons, will stick to its non-proliferation commitments, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong-un said in his speech at the 7th congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) the text of which was circulated by the KCNA news agency on Sunday.

He clarified that North Korea could use nuclear weapons only if hostile aggressive forces, which also possessed those weapons, would violate its sovereignty.

The first secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the first secretary of the State Defense Committee said that WPK and the North Korean government were ready to develop and normalize relations with all neighboring countries, which "respect the sovereignty of the people’s republic even if they used to be hostile to it in the past.".

Source: TASS