DPRK vows to continue developing nuclear weapons for self-defense

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Monday it will continue developing nuclear weapons for self-defense against military threat from the United States.

The Korean Workers' Party's official daily Rodong Sinmum said in a commentary that the U.S. move to dispatch a nuclear carrier strike group to the Korean Peninsula is dangerous.

"This is an undisguised military blackmail against the DPRK and a dangerous action that plunges the peninsula into the touch-and-go situation," it said.

"Steadfast are the Korean army and people's will and resolve to annihilate the invaders to the last one and totally round off the showdown with the U.S. by bolstering up their nuclear deterrent for self-defense in every way," it added.

The DPRK has intensified its condemnation of the United States recently, vowing to retaliate with nuclear weapons amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"It is a wicked design of the U.S. to shake the DPRK's will for increased nuclear deterrent through intensive military threat and blackmail and then realize its ambition for 'the north's dismantlement of nukes,'" said the newspaper.

"Such threat may startle a jellyfish, but can never work on the DPRK. The U.S. had better recognize this," it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said recently Washington was sending an "armada" to the Korean Peninsula to check attempts by the DPRK to conduct more nuclear and missile tests.

Speculations are high that Pyongyang would conduct another nuclear or missile test around April 25, which will mark the 85th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army.

