Dr. Khattab: Muslims can perform all Eid rituals in time of coronavirus, except group prayers in open yards

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Egyptian jurist Dr. Hassan al-Sayed Khattab, Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Menoufia, affirmed that every Muslim can perform all the rituals of the Eid even in the time of coronavirus, except communal prayers in squares or mosques and listening to the sermon, UNA-OIC report.

He stated that people are not prohibited from reciting takbeer and tahleel, performing prayers, paying Zakat, or maintaining the bonds of kinship, spelling out that a person can perform the prayer at home alone or with members of their family since the Eid prayer is not required to be conducted in a mosque.

Khattab explained that it is permissible not to attend the Eid sermon in normal circumstances. Thus, if there is a legitimate reason for not doing an action, people will become legally exempted from doing that action because Islam prevents any harmful acts from occurring and gives priority to the interests of people all the time.

He stressed the need for Muslims to take advantage of this year's Eid and the surrounding circumstances, for reflection, self-reconciliation and societal reconciliation, as well as making it an opportune moment for good, peace, security, and safety for family, community and all humanity.

The Egyptian jurist added that among the rituals of the Eid are takbeer, tahleel, prayer and solidarity, in addition to obligatory and recommended cooperation, as there is good in both. He noted that the image of Eid can be demonstrated through these rituals at all times, especial during this time as the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping across the world.

It was narrated on the authority of Ibn Abbas on the day of Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha between prayer and sermon said: «We attended the ‘Eid prayer with the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him). He led us in the ‘Eid prayer and then said, ‘I have finished the prayer. Whoever wants to sit (and listen to) the sermon, then let him sit, and whoever wants to leave, then let him leave.«

Speaking to the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA-OIC) about the Islamic jurisprudence provisions related to events and Eids in times of pandemics, Dr. Khattab said, «Eid in Islam has lofty principles and noble characteristics. Eids are not for fun and bad deeds, not for a particular class of people while depriving others, and not for a religious sect at the expense of another.«

«Likewise, the Eid rituals are not limited to one rite, but rather the Eid in Islam has various rituals compatible with their nature and wisdom, and accommodate the different conditions of people from time to time,» he added.

Eids commensurate with the conditions the people are experiencing, whether prosperity or adversity because there are thankfulness, devotion, solidarity, cooperation, compassion, which are need by the Muslim Ummah all the time.

This solidarity is a bright image that characterizes Islamic Eids as they are coupled with social legislation urging people to be kind to the poor and needy, as well as the relatives, widows and orphans, Khattab said.

Eid al-Fitr is associated with the legislation of zakat al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha is associated with the legislation of the sacrifice, in order to purify those who fast from any indecent act or speech and to help the poor and needy.

This view is based upon the hadith from Ibn Abbas who related, «The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) enjoined Zakat al-Fitr on those who fast to shield them from any indecent act or speech, and for the purpose of providing food for the needy. It is accepted as Zakah for the one who pays it before the Eid prayer, and it is sadaqah for the one who pays it after the prayer.»



