Draft agreement on labor migration in CIS to be discussed in Minsk on Sept 9

MINSK. KAZINFORM – A session of the working group to consider a draft agreement on organized recruitment and temporary employment of citizens of the CIS member states in another member state will take place in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk on 9 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS Advisory Council on Labor, Migration and Social Security discussed the importance of the document at its session in September 2018. The agreement was proposed and drafted by Russia.

The draft agreement stipulates new areas of cooperation between the competent authorities of the CIS member states in informatization of the job search process, pre-migration planning, organized recruitment and employment of migrants. «Adopting the document will help create legal and institutional conditions for reproduction, regulation, exchange and efficient exploitation of workforce in the CIS member states, and free movement within the CIS borders with regard to social and economic interests and requirements of the national labor market of every member state,» the press service noted.

Both countries that send migrants and those that receive them have taken interest in the agreement recognizing the importance of the document in regulating labor migration in the post-Soviet space, the novelty of the approaches put forward in the draft agreement, and the necessity to follow a coordinated policy to recruit and employ workforce, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



