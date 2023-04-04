Draft Construction Code to be submitted to Parliament by 2023 end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev informed the Cabinet of the elaboration of the Construction Code of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Minister, a working group was set up and a road map was approved. «The first draft Construction Code was prepared together with large sectoral associations and institutions. The document will be submitted for public discussion this month,» he said.

The draft code will be submitted to the Majilis by the end of the year.

«The Construction Code will unite four laws and will amend eight codes and will cover a full cycle of construction process – from planning to exploitation,» he added.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to develop new approaches to lower housing prices for the citizens of Kazakhstan willing to settle in near-border districts.