Draft decisions for December summit of Eurasian Economic Union presidents ready

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - During the session in Moscow on 30 November the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission prepared draft decisions for the December summit of the presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

According to the source, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission made a number of important decisions meant to further advance Eurasian integration. The decisions will be considered for approval by the presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union member states during the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg on 26 December.

The draft decisions deal with forming the digital space of the Eurasian Economic Union, with the program on forming a common electricity market of the Eurasian Economic Union, with the main directions of the Eurasian Economic Union's international activity in 2017, with the implementation of the main directions of integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and with the development of the concept for forming a common financial market of the Eurasian Economic Union.



During the session in Moscow on 30 November the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission discussed the draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on the main directions and implementation stages of the coordinated (agreed) transport policy of the Eurasian Economic Union member states. Instructions were given to clarify some clauses of the document.



The session participants adopted a draft decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on adjusting the list of sensitive goods. The rates of unified import customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union on certain types of chemical compounds were set. Decisions of the Customs Union Commission with regard to pipe-laying sea vessels were amended. The period of effect of the unified import customs duty on polyethylene for creating three-layer anticorrosion coating on large-diameter pipes was extended.



During the session in Moscow on 30 November the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission discussed the trade policy of the Eurasian Economic Union. The start of negotiations to sign free trade zone agreements with Iran, India, Singapore, and Egypt was discussed.



The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission also signed the executive order to amend the list of commodities, which are subject to lower import customs duties in Kazakhstan in comparison with the unified customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union due to the country's commitments to the World Trade Organization.



The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission also okayed amendments to the list of commodities, which import customs duties in Armenia can be different from the unified customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union for the duration of the country's transition period. For the sake of carrying out intrastate procedures the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission issued instructions to forward the draft protocol on amending the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty due to Armenia's joining the Eurasian Economic Union. The document changes the procedures used to transfer electricity between the Eurasian Economic Union member states.



Apart from that, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission decided to simplify customs formalities for products and commodities intended for official international expos. Such products and commodities will be subjected to special customs procedures. No customs duties or taxes will be paid. Technical regulations will not be applied to them either. The decision will greatly reduce the costs that organizers and participants of international exhibitions bear. It will also expedite and simplify customs operations, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.