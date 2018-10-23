Draft declaration on EAEU development to be ready by yearend

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The draft declaration on further development of integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be submitted to the EAEU heads of state by the end of 2018, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The EAEU Modern Development Paradigm was presented on the first day of the international forum Eurasian Week in Yerevan on 22 October. During the event the vice premiers of the EAEU member states and the expert community discussed the conceptual vision of the EAEU development.

"Today, the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union have various formats of interaction between each other. Common markets operate well thanks to the accumulated experience in the area of international cooperation. However, there are institutional barriers, the competitive ability of the economies necessitates support and the resource potential of the union needs well-balanced and sustainable development," said Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.



"The most important points of the presentation will make the basis of the declaration on further development of integration within the EAEU. The document will be developed and submitted to the EAEU heads of state before the end of 2018," the EEC said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.