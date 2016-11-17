Draft EEU Customs Code approved

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states agreed on the draft Customs Code at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Gorky, Moscow Oblast, BelTA learned from a source attending the meeting.

According to the source, the final version takes into account all the remarks of the Belarusian side.



It is planned that the EEU Customs Code will be signed by the Presidents at the summit in December.



The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting was attended by Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.