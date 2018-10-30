EN
    17:54, 30 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Draft law on status of teacher to be developed in 2019

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft law on status of teacher will be developed in 2019, according to Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev.

    At the weekly governmental meeting, Beketayev said the new Draft Code on People's Health and Healthcare System, Draft Environmental Code and  a bill  on status of teacher will be developed next year. 

    The importance of adoption of the Law on status of teacher was prescribed in the latest Presidential Address to the Nation.

