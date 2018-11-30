Draft law on status of teacher to be submitted to Majilis in Jan 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The draft law "On the Status of Teacher" sparked robust discussions in Astana, Kazinform reports.

Thus, Deputy Chair of the Sectorial Trade Union of Education and Science Workers Aigul Mukasheva says her trade union consists of as many as 800, 000 members - teachers, teaching employees of all levels of education and students. She says the new law "On the Status of Teacher" will cover all the teaching employees and equal-status persons of all levels of education regardless of the form of ownership. The law covers the employees of preschool organizations, secondary schools, technical and vocational education organizations, university, post-graduate, supplementary and special education institutions.



According to the law, the teachers will be exempted from buying teaching aids, from subscribing to printed media and extra works. The employers violating these norms will be brought to administrative responsibility.



The draft law will be submitted to the Majilis in January 2019.