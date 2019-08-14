Dreams coming true: Kazakh boy without legs invited to Liverpool’s training session
«I am happy!» Ali posted laconically in his Instagram.
The boy posted pictures with his football idols Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and chief coach of the team Jurgen Klopp.
The Liverpool vs. Chelsea match will begin at 00:45am (Nur-Sultan time) in the night of Thursday at Istanbul’s Vodafone Stadium which can accept up to 43,500 spectators. The match will be aired in Kazakhstan by Qazsport TV channel.
Earlier, Ali met with the world’s football star Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germai’s Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani and Neymar and other legends of football, such as Diego Maradona and Andrey Shevchenko who also invited the boy to play football with them.
In December 2017, Ali met Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic.
Ali Turganbekov was born with amelia, a rare birth defect. Despite his diagnosis, the boy keeps his head and motivates other people to live a full-on life. «I want to motivate everyone around the world to do sports. I dream of becoming a sports ambassador» he posted on Instagram.