EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:23, 12 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Dreary weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Apr 13-15

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dreary weather will persist across Kazakhstan in several upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    "Gloomy weather with high chances of precipitation typical for April in Kazakhstan will persist in Kazakhstan in three upcoming days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Heavy rainfall, wet snow and gusty wind are expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Anticyclone from Caucasus will take hold of western regions of the country. However, cyclones from the Mediterranean and northwestern regions of the European part of Russia will replace the anticyclone and push it to eastern Kazakhstan.

    Rain, thunderstorm and stiff wind with gusts of 25 mps are forecast for western Kazakhstan on April 15.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!