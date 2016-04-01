EN
    15:00, 01 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Dreary weather to take hold of Kazakhstan on weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dreary weather will take hold of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Record-breaking monthly amount of precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan in April. Cloudy weather and rainfall will descend on southern and, then, western Kazakhstan this weekend.

    Mercury will go 4-8°C higher than normal in southern Kazakhstan. Normal temperatures are expected in the western areas of the country.

