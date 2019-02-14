Drew Barrymore moved to tears by Daneliya Tuleshova's performance at The World's Best

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A video of performance of Kazakh-born singer Daneliya Tuleshova at The World's Best talent competition audition has gone online.

12-year-old Daneliya sang Andra Day's Rise Up.



Her performance stunned the jury of the show. Actress Drew Barrymore said: "I like you very much. We hope for these moments on the show. You moved me to tears!"



Ru Paul said that he saw goose bumps on Drew Barrymore's arms. "Perfect! It was phenomenal! Beautiful!" he said.



"You gave me chills! Thank you for your beautiful smile, thank you for your beautiful spirit! Thank you for coming and joining us!" the third judge Faith Hill said.



