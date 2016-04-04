Drew Barrymore splits from third husband

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM: Drew Barrymore, the Charlie's Angels diva has reportedly called off her three-year-old marriage with Will Kopelman. The 41-year-old actor, who married Kopelman, the art consultant in 2013, has two daughters with him, three-year-old Olive and 23-months-old Frankie, reported the Mirror. The two began dating in early 2011, after Barrymore ended her on-and-off relationship with actor Justin Long.

According to Page Six report, a source close to the couple said,"They've been having some difficulties, but they remain close for the sake of their kids," .



Another source was quoted by the website, "Drew had a very rebellious and wild childhood, with no family around her, and while she is a very different person now, and a great mother, some of that can stay with you."



Earlier, Drew Barrymore in an interview with InStyle revealed that her relationship with Kopelman was not "love at first sight." She said, "It was never really love at first sight. Will struck a lot of my pragmatic sides. He was someone who was always reachable on the phone, someone who was a classy human being, someone who has this incredible blueprint of a family that I don't have."



The actress has walked the aisle twice before marrying Kopelman in 2012. She married a bartender named Jeremy Thomas in 1994, but their marriage lasted less than two months. In 2001, she married her Charlie's Angels' co-star Tom Green, but their marriage could only last for five months. The actor, however, has not commented on the issue yet.



Source: Arab News