ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Roads have been closed in East Kazakhstan region due to drifting snow and poor visibility, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies.

The Voskresenovka-Petropavlovka-Shelekhova-Bel-Agash-Dmitriyevka highway was closed for all types of transport at 5:00 p.m. on January 10.