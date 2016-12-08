Drifting snow, wind to hit Kazakhstan on Dec 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 8. Chances of precipitation will be low in western and northeastern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Drifting snow and wind with gusts up to 25 mps will hit Akmola region.



Fog, black ice and gusty wind are forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.



Foggy and slippery conditions are expected in Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions. Gusty wind and blizzard will batter Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions as well.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps and drifting snow are forecast for Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



Fog will blanket Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Pavlodar region as well.