    17:09, 27 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Driver, 27, dies in two-car collision in Karaganda rgn

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A man died and four people were injured as a result of a two-car collision on Karaganda-Temirtau road in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident involving two cars Toyota Estima and Opel occurred at around 11:45am today on Temirtau-Karaganda road.

    According to the police, a driver of the Opel vehicle, 27, died on the spot. A Toyota Estima driver and passengers as well as an Opel car passenger were taken to hospital. Of those injured, two were taken to the Makazhanov clinic, and two to the Medical University’s clinic with serious injuries.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.

