EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:50, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Driver and passenger die in road accident in Aktobe region

    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A road accident killing two occurred on Shalkar-Bozoi road in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites the press service of the police department.

    According to the police department of Aktobe region, on November 14 a driver, 44, of the VAZ-21115 car hit the GAZel vehicle after losing control and crossing into an oncoming lane near Baikadam village, Shalkar district.

    As a result of the accident, the VAZ-21115 driver and passenger died on the sport and the driver and two passengers of the GAZel were rushed to the central district hospital in Shalkar town.


    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!