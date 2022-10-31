Driver dies in rollover accident in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A road accident occurred at night from October 30-31 near the village of Kalpe, Zhetysu region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

The police said that a 31-year-old driver of the Mazda Cronos vehicle died as a result of the rollover accident on the Telman-Kalpe road. Two passengers were taken to the hospital in Ushtobe town with injuries.

Investigation into the accident has been launched.





Photo: polisia.kz







