    17:18, 31 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Driver dies in rollover accident in Zhetysu region

    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – A road accident occurred at night from October 30-31 near the village of Kalpe, Zhetysu region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    The police said that a 31-year-old driver of the Mazda Cronos vehicle died as a result of the rollover accident on the Telman-Kalpe road. Two passengers were taken to the hospital in Ushtobe town with injuries.

    Investigation into the accident has been launched.


    Photo: polisia.kz




